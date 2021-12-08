Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood will bring his live show to Sheffield and Nottingham in November 2022.

Paul said: “It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again. We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

Bake Off fans can see the master at work in his live show at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Working from a fully equipped kitchen, Paul will be sharing tips and sugar-coated secrets in a show which will be fizzing with his trademark cheeky charm.