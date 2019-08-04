Haddon Hall offers a great day out for children this summer holiday

Haddon Hall is offering fun, free guided tours specifically for children during this summer’s school summer holidays.

Held on Tuesdays, the tours will look at aspects of Haddon’s history from the child’s point of view, and go into detail on the lives of its younger inhabitants during the Medieval and Tudor periods.

Subjects covered will include child labour, vandalism, graffiti, social networking without the internet and some gruesome facts and other historical quirks, all helping to bring the ancient stories of Haddon Hall to life in a fun and engaging way for the younger generation.

Each tour will last half an hour and all children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. There will be a maximum of 15 children per tour and will be available by free ticket issued on the day on a first come first served basis.

The suggested age range for children experiencing these tours is from five to 15 years old.

Lady Edward Manners said; “Children visiting Haddon Hall are often entranced by the hall and we wanted to give them a chance to find out even more about its history, with content focused specifically on subjects that will be of interest to the younger generation. We have centuries of history we can share with them and believe it makes for a great day out during the school holidays, for both children and parents!”

Free guided tours for children are on August 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 11am, 1pm and 2pm.

Admission to the hall for adults is £16.75, with children admitted for free. The tour itself is also free of charge. For more information, visit www.haddonhall.co.uk.

