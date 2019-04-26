Letz Zep roll into Matlock Bath on Celebration tour

If you’re a fan of Led Zeppelin songs such as Whole Lotta Love, Stairway to Heaven and Going to California, then check out the band which is playing at Matlock Bath this weekend.

The group are performing at The Fishpond on Saturday where fans will get the chance to see the official number one tribute to Led Zeppelin.

Letz Zep are on their Celebration tour having been showered with accolades such as ‘The most popular’ and ‘The top rated’ tribute to Led Zeppelin in the UK today.

By March of this year Letz Zep had already performed to more than 45,000 people in five countries.

The record-breaking band racked up an unprecedented two sell-out nights at the prestigious Paris Olympia Theatre, the French equivalent of the Royal Albert Hall.

Led Zeppelin founder and guitarist Jimmy Page attended a gig by Letz Zep and later invited the tribute band to perform at the prestigious official launch party for the superstars’ Mothership release.

Tickets to see Letz Zep at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath, cost £12. Call 01629 55006 or book online CLICK HERE