Makers Market will become regular event at Peak Village

More than 40 stalls will be set up at Peak Village, Rowsley, today (Sunday, August 15), offering seasonal, local farm produce, artisan breads, delicatessen, and hand-crafted cheeses, while local artist Ben Sherwin will be one of many producers on hand to talk about their work with visitors.

The Makers Market will then be held on the third Sunday of the month in the large courtyard at Peak Village.

Katayune Jacquin, manager of Peak Village, said: “We’re delighted that the Maker’s Market will become a regular feature at Peak Village. We had such a positive response to a pilot event in July that we knew there was a demand from people in the area, and further afield, to meet with artisan makers and try their products. We have a great site for the market with plenty of space and a large, free car park already in place for the existing shops and facilities.”

Peak Village, which employs more than 80 people in nearly 20 shops, was bought earlier this year by the Devonshire Group, the company that represents the interests of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire at nearby Chatsworth.

Essential repairs, redecoration, refitting of vacant units and the landscaping of public areas with planters and new street furniture are all underway as the site undergoes a major upgrade.