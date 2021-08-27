Matlock Bath Illuminations tickets go on sale

Fireworks will be flying over Matlock Bath again this autumn.

Organised by Derbyshire Dales District Council, the 123rd edition of the event will once again see the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association take centre stage with their unique parade of decorated and illuminated boats down the river.

Spectators can enjoy the show from the banks, with Derwent Gardens and Lovers’ Walks bedecked with thousands of colourful lights.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “Like so many events, this remarkable annual tradition fell victim to Covid restrictions last year and we are proud to be able to bring it back in 2021 to provide a much needed boost to the local economy.

“Dating way back to Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897, the Illuminations play an important role in extending the tourist season at no cost to Derbyshire Dales council tax payers.”

While previous years have attracted up to 100,000 visitors per season, to allow for Covid-safe crowd management, the council has reduced numbers this year to a maximum of 4,000 - half the registered capacity of Derwent Gardens.

The busy fireworks nights have also been cut to five Saturdays, October 9, 16, 23 and 30, plus the final Sunday night. There will once again be themed Sundays for younger visitors.