Medieval Festival is hosted at historic Dronfield Hall Barn

A major Medieval Festival packed with attractions for all the family will be hosted at the historic Dronfield Hall Barn this weekend.

Knights in Battle re-enactment society, Hawks of Steel which will show birds of prey and all-female Pecsaetan Morris Dance Group will entertain the crowds on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

Visitors will also be able to look out for a barber surgeon with a display of equipment and treatments as well as a lord and lady and their servants.

There is also medieval musical entertainment and a functioning kitchen will show the preparation of food authentic to the period.

Throughout the weekend there are demonstrations from the likes of wood-turner Robert Nicholson and Jim Newboult from Trinity Court Potteries.

Children’s activities will include craft sessions and face painting.

Maria Smith, events and activities manager at Dronfield Barn, said: “The Medieval Festival is one of the highlights of our calendar and it grows in popularity year by year. With new attractions for this year we are making sure there is something of interest for all tastes and ages.”

The festival is open from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Admission is free but a donation of £1.50 per adult is suggested to help to preserve what is thought to be Dronfield’s first manor house dwelling which was built in the 15th century.

For more details go to www.dronfieldhallbarn.org

