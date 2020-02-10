New craft workshops at Cromford Mills

The Cromford Mills visitor centre is hosting a series of craft workshops aimed at inspiring locals and tourists alike.

The monthly programme is designed for adults who want to learn new skills and create unique products.

The ‘Making At The Mill’ workshops are picking up the threads of the mill’s cotton past, with felting, rope making and weaving on waterwheels.

They are also branching out with sessions on willow weaving, painting and glass blowing, to name but a few.

The programme got off to a fine start last month when a group of crafters braved Storm Ciara to create some beautiful nuno felted silk scarves in the canalside Gothic warehouse at the mill.

The event was led by Mary Macdonald, who rents a studio at Cromford Mills for her textile business, The Old Loom Shop. She said: “it was a lovely day felting silk scarves with people who braved the weather to come from afar.”

The next workshop, on Saturday, March 14, will be weaving willow obelisks with Jill Leheup , before one of Cromford Mills’s own mill yard artists, Sarah Wheatley, will lead a session on Saturday, April 4 using needle felting skills to produce tactile Easter wreaths.

On Saturday, May 2, Derbyshire-based ropemaker Thomas Taylor will oversee a workshop on the production of rope , showing how to use a hand-driven spinner.

All the workshops are being run by local artists and craftspeople, and refreshments are provided.

However, places are limited, so tickets must be booked beforehand by going to cromfordmills.org.uk or by calling 01629 823256.