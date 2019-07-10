Pirate Mutiny festival sailing back to Matlock Bath next month

The fifth annual Pirate Mutiny festival will be sailing back into Matlock Bath over the weekend of August 2–9, with the ship’s captain promising something bigger, better, and filled with all-new adventures.

Wayne Truman, who married co-organiser Sarah at last year’s event, said: “It’s the same idea as always—a pirate festival involving the whole town—but this year will be very different.

“This time we’ve got a fairground company bringing rides, and another company will be doing a historical reenactment market filled with food and props to play with.”

He added: “We’ll also have mermaids along the river so people can take boat trips and have their photos taken with them.”

As well as the pirate-themed entertainment, local bands will be playing all day on Friday and Saturday at the Fishpond.

Elsewhere, there will be face painting, competitions, raffles, and fundraising activities for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Wayne said: “We’re in talks with the Heights of Abraham, and the Matlock Bath Development Association have been keen to support us and see the event grow.

“We are bringing people in from all over the country, last year people came from Canada and Germany, and showing them this diamond of a village they might not visit otherwise.”

He added: “It’s not all about the pirates, there is a real community and family feel to it too.”

For more information, see www.facebook.com/matlockbathpiratemutiny.