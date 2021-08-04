Raise your glasses to Derbyshire beer festival

Derby Beer Festival runs in the city's Market Place from August 4 to 8, 2021.

The best real ales from microbreweries in the area will be on offer at the festival in Derby Market Place from August 4 to 8.

There will also be cider, gin, wine and prosecco.

On Wednesday, August 4, the festival runs from 6pm to 11pm and tickets cost £3.

From August 5 to 7, the festival will be open from 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets £4 for both Thursday sessions and 12pm to 5pm on Friday, £5 for 6pm to 9pm Friday and both Saturday sessions and £4 for Sunday.

Outdoor tables will enable you to drink with friends and enjoy the entertainment on offer.

Chalet upgrades cost £25 for up to six people.