Roger McGough and Little Machine top the bill at 25th Wirksworth Festival

Visitors from around the world will be drawn to the 25th Wirksworth Festival which celebrates the arts in all its guises.

Contemporary and traditional visual art, performance, music, street theatre and workshops are among the attractions at the festival which opens on Saturday, September 6.

More than 120 artists will showcase their work across 65 homes and spaces in this weekend’s Art and Architectural Trail. Wandering through the town will give visitors the chance to soak up street performance, numbers from MusicWirks and LockStock and a farmers’ market. This weekend culminates with Gig on the Roof in the market place on Sunday from 4pm to 9pm which showcases the best musicians and bands in the area.

Roger McGough, “the patron saint of poetry”, together with Little Machine headline the performance programme which features diverse acts such as relgious broadcaster and blues singer Jumoke Fashola, Mark Gwynne Jones, jazz band SoulDeep and saxophonist John Sanderson with “Here’s to Life”, canny words and smooth jazz.

Celtic folk rock band Ranagri with their blend of wild and exciting rhythms, and Kyla Brox, Manchester’s answer to Aretha Franklin, who is described as “the finest blues singer of her generation”, will also be performing.

There’s a welcome return for INdependDANCE, fresh from their success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with A letter to Alice which uses characters and images from Through the Looking Glass to tell of one girl’s battle with anxiety.

Drag girl band Denim bring their side-splitting show to Wirksworth for the first time.

Other highlights of the festival include a night of three-minute films and a community celebration featuring music, arts and activities for all ages.

The festival runs until September 15. For more details, go to www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk.

