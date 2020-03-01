See these amazing action shots of Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show touring to Sheffield and Nottingham arenas

Cirque du Soleil is gliding into the UK with its coolest arena show yet –Crystal.

This one of a kind arena show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating.

The audience will be taken on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where stunning skating combined with jaw-dropping acrobatic feats defy the imagination.

Kicking off at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena where the showwill be performed from March 6-8, Crystal will travel on to Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham before rounding off its UK tour at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from April 15 to 19.

Crystal is the name of a creative young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with environment. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.

Hold on tight! One of the spectacular scenes in Crystal.

Feel the adrenaline as Crystal soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative.

Dazzling scenes include a hockey game on a pond where skaters do flips, twists and turns at breakneck speed and an aerial pas de deux.

Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that’s set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.

The international cast of Crystal features 43 artists, plus more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries. These include the production’s stage manager, Chris Price, who hails from Nottingham. Chris, 29, has been with the Crystal show for two years and is in charge of managing the inventory, planning logistics and the production’s security.

Reflection is one of the scenes in Crystal.

Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd original creation. Since 1984 the company has entertained more than 200 million spectators. Nineteen shows were presented simultanously around the globe by Cirque du Soleil in 2019.

Performance of Crystal at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena start at 8pm on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 with matinees on the Saturday at 4pm and on Sunday, March 8 at 1pm. Tickets from £48.15. Go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Performances at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on April 15, 16 and 17 start at 8pm with matinees on April 18 at 4pm and April 19 at 1pm. Tickets are priced from £35.72. Go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Tap dancing on ice.