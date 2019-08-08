Specialist growers offer prize plants and top tips for gardeners at Carsington Water’s fair

Gardening fans should head to Carsington Water, near Ashbourne, this weekend, where a Plant Hunters’ Fair will be held.

On Saturday, August 10, from 10am to 4pm, specialist growers will be offering top plants for sale and sharing expert tips on choosing and growing the right plants for their gardens.

Organiser Martin Blow said: “It’s been a fab summer and we’ve all been making the most of our outdoor space. Now’s the time to pick up some late flowering plants to perk up our beds and borders and fill the garden with scent.

“We know that the nurseries will have just the right plant to set your summer garden ablaze with colour and add a sparkle to a shady spot, plus lots of expert knowledge on hand to help you choose the best for your own unique garden”.

The plant fair will be held next to the Visitor Centre. For more details, visit www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

