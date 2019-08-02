Spider-Man: Far From Home, Armstrong, Anna on film bill at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre

Film fans are in for a treat at the Pomegranate where films take over the theatre this weekend.

Armstrong (PG), the untold tale of astronaut Neil Armstrong, runs today (Friday, August 2), Saturday and Sunday, as does Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A).

Sasha Luss stars as a government assassin in Anna (15) which will screened today and tomorrow.

A live broadcast of Glyndebourne Opera: The Magic Flute screens on Sunday. For showtimes and to book tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

READ THIS: Catch this family show in Derby.