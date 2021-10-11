Spooky Halloween half-term fun at Heights of Abraham

Young visitors will find plenty of treats on offer.

Deep beneath the earth in the Rutland Cavern, Belinda Broomsticks – the good witch of Masson Hill – will be taking children on an underground adventure to find her missing cauldron, complete with lighting and smoke effects.

A spokesman for the theme park said: “Belinda has had a really bad day, she's lost 13 black cats, and worse than that, the cavern trolls have stolen her magic cauldron and hidden it deep in the caves.

“What she really needs is an army of magical children to join her on a hunt inside the caverns to locate her enchanted cauldron – and if it's found there will be little gifts for every child on the tour.

Belinda Broomsticks will be at the Heights of Abraham for half-term.

“Each child will be given their own guiding light and shown how to use it before entering the cavern, and then it's off we go.”

Grotto visits guided by Belinda will run every 20 minutes from noon until 2.40pm, and are suitable for ages three to ten.

Anyone arriving earlier or later can still enjoy a normal tour of the Rutland Cavern, which has been a visitor destination for more than 200 years, and today displays tell the story of the families who worked in the lead mines centuries ago.

Other half-term additions to the Heights include scarecrow displays and an overground treasure hunt for younger children.

All the other Heights attractions will be available as usual, including the cable car flight across the Derwent Valley, two adventure playgrounds and the Masson Pavilion Cinema.

Other features include the Victoria Prospect Tower built in 1847, a working reconstruction of a mining shaft, and the Vista restaurant which offers Halloween-themed dining with views across Matlock Bath.

Entry to the grotto experience costs an extra £4 per child. Parents and carers are welcome to join the adventure into the caverns, and do not need a ticket.

Advance booking is recommended, because there are only 300 grotto tickets available for each day, and once they have gone, not even Belinda's magical charms will get you through the door.