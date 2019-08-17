Super cars and American classics roar into town for Chesterfield Motor Fest

Car fans should head for Chesterfield this weekend for the town’s annual Motor Fest.

The popular festival, which takes over the market place on Sunday, August 18, will feature vehicles from every decade, American classics, super cars, buses, Minis, MX5s, four-wheel drives along with scooters and bikes.

Browse autojumble stalls selling engines, machinery, parts, tool accessories and much more.

Trophies will be presented to the winners of the show which runs from 8am to 4pm.

Admission is free. For more details, go to www.visitchesterfield.info/whats-on/chesterfield-motor-fest-p845391

