The Full Monty soundtrack trumpeter John Barker to play in Darley Dale this week

One of Britain’s finest trumpeters will be playing on his home patch in Derbyshire this week.

John Barker, who travels 60,000 miles a year to fulfil engagements, will perform at St Helen’s Church, Darley Dale, on Friday, May 3.

A professional musician since he was 22, John played on the film soundtrack for The Full Monty with Stocksbridge Brass Band in 1996.

He lives in Darley Dale and has worked with artists such as Dina Carroll, Jimmy James and the Vagabonds. John recently toured with the Sweet Inspirations, who were Elvis Presley’s female backing singers from 1969 to 1977.

Radio airplay includes BBC Radio 2 on Good Morning Sunday.

Since his first airplay on Radio 2 in 2012, John has been asked to play with various orchestras in Great Britain and occasionally plays Schubert’s Ave Maria, his first featured track on Radio 2, as a solo.

He has now recorded 11 solo albums.

Friday’s concert in Darley Dale starts at 3pm. Tickets £7.50 from Ian Sutton, call 01629 734290 or e-mail: handi@btinternet.com