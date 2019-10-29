The Hairy Bikers are bound for Buxton - here's how to get tickets this week

Dynamic duo The Hairy Bikers will star iin an epic night of cooking and conversation in Buxton.

Britain's favourite food heroes Dave Myers and Si King will be touring to the Opera House on October 4, 2020.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, November 1, at 10am.

The Hairy Bikers have been entertaining Britain with their TV shows for more than a decade and have sold in excess of 5.7 million copies of their books. Their unique blend of foodie expertise, humour and motorbike enthusiasm has earned them a huge and loyal following.

Their new book One Pot Wonders will be released on October 31.

Si and Dave said: "“We can’t wait to tour again in 2020. The audience is a huge part of our show, so no night is the same! There will be music, chat, food, questions, answers, fun and frolics. A perfect bikers' night out! See you there.”

To book tickets from Friday, go to www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk . VIP packages available from WWW.SJM-VIP.COM.