Families will be stepping back in time when Chesterfield hosts its annual day of medieval fun.

See knights in battle in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church, meet a medieval surgeon in the museum and art gallery and have fun with the court jester in Rykneld Square.

Chesterfield Medieval Fun Day is on Tuesday, July 30, and runs from 10am to 4pm.

For more details call 01246 345999 or go to www.visitchesterfield.info.



