X Factor's United Vibe headlines Derby's Christmas lights switch-on

X Factor boy band United Vibe will top the entertainers line-up at Derby's Christmas lights switch-on this weekend.

They will be performing in the market place on Saturday between 5.30pm and 6pm.

United Vibe return to the city after performing at Derby Pride celebration earlier in the year. The band was formed last year by X Factor judges and made it through to the live stages. The lads went on to release singles Esta Noche and Ain’t it Funny and perform with Robbie Williams in front of 65,000 people at Hyde Park.

Derby acts who will be appearing at the light switch-on include Jamie Joseph, an RnB soul singer and songwriter, and folk-rock group The Newcanes who this year have played festivals throughout the UK including Bearded Theory, Wickham Festival and Boomtown.

The Invisible Friends Choir, a UK registered charity which supports children and young people with Invisible Disabilities, will take to the stage to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.