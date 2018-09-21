Touring Steeleye Span give fans a taster of 50th anniversary album

Fast approaching their half-century, Steeleye Span are one of the best known bands in British folk music.

On their latest tour, which takes in Buxton Opera House on October 9 and Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 10, they will be treating fans to a preview of songs which will appear on their 50th anniversary album next year. Best known for the hits All Around My Hat and Gaudete, the folk-rock pioneers have since turned to dark stories of murder, honour killings, skulls and tormented spirits as inspiration for songs.

The present Steeleye line-up includes the legendary Maddy Prior (vocals) with long-term member Liam Genocky (drums), Julian Littman (guitar, keyboards), Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Jesse Mae Smart (violin), backing vocals), Benji Kirkpatrick (guitar) and Roger Carey (bass).

To book tickets for Buxton, go to https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk; for Mansfield tickets, go to https://www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

Photo by Peter Silver.