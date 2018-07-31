Tractor Ted is heading into Matlock

Tractor Ted, the UK’s favourite little green tractor, will be rolling into Matlock this week, bringing his unique blend of real life farm fun to families, as part of his summer tour around the country.

Making a special guest appearance, for two days only, on August 1 and 2, Tractor Ted on Tour is an exciting day out and an event not be missed by any little farm fans!

Matlock Meadows will be hosting a specially created Tractor Ted area which is certain to keep children entertained for hours – yet can still fit in the back of a van!…

The larger-than life, giant inflatable Tractor Ted Bouncy Castle, will get little ones bouncing, climbing and sliding, while the Digger Den lets them play at being a farmer by scooping balls with their toy diggers.

The whole family can compete in a game of welly wanging, to see who can score the most points – as well as an activity trail to explore and discover some fun farm facts and a ife-sized jigsaw to get everyone puzzling!

The fun starts at 11am and runs until 3pm.