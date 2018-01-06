Tribute to Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys

World-class tribute band Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys Experience use their powers of imagination in their concerts.

Their performances are inspired by the considerable talents of George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan.

With The Wilburys never actually going on tour, perhaps party due to the untimely death of Roy Orbison in 1988, their fans never got to see them all together in a live concert experience.

With that in mind, Paul Hopkins (who plays Roy Orbison) has joined up with other talented singers and musicians to form this incredible Traveling Wilbury tribute show.

Catch them playing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, January 26, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk