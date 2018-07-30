Tygers of Pan Tang roar into Derbyshire

Heavy metal legends Tygers of Pan Tang will be playing in Chesterfield during their 40th anniversary tour.

The group head to Real Time Live on Saturday, August 4, one of only six dates in the United Kingdom.

The Tygers will be playing at festivals in the Netherlands, Belgium and Japan before playing three consecutive shows in Spain in November.

Over the past four decades, the Tygers have hit the singles charts with Love Potion No 9, Hellbound, Rendezvous, and Paris by Air.

They have released more than 20 albums with another due to be recorded in January 2019.

The Tygers have survived a number of line-up changes down the years, with guitarist Robb Weir the only original member.

One of the band’s early guitarists, John Sykes went on to achieve success with Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake and Japan.

Jon Deverill, a former vocalist with the Tygers, went on to work as an actor under the name of Jon De Ville, and has performed alongside Connie Fisher in The Sound of Music in London’s West End.

Tickets for the Tygers of Pan Tang at Real Time Live cost £10 (advance) and £12 (on the door). Go to: www.wegottickets.com/event/432424