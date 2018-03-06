Wartime setting for Cinderella

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella takes the classic fairy tale and sets it in London during the Second World War.

A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

The storytelling takes the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score and the sights and sounds of war-torn London.

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella is at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week and runs until March 10.

The show will be staged in Sheffield Lyceum from May 15 to 19.

For tickets to the Nottingham performances, visit www.trch.co.uk; for Sheffield tickets visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk