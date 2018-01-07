West End production of Wilde comedy screens in Derbyshire

Olivier award-winner Eve Best and BAFTA nominated actress Anne Reid take centre stage in a production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy A Woman of No Importance.

A performance of the play at London’s West End Vaudeville Theatre will be screened at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on Thursday, January 11, at 7.15pm. An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord, and an innocent young chap join a house party of fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long-buried secret.

Eve Best is renowned for her roles in A Moon for the Misbegotten and Hedda Gabler while Anne Reid is best known for her performance in TV smash-hit Last Tango in Halifax.

Tickets cost £16 and £13.50 (student, child) for the screening at the Pomegranate. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.