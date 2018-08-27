West End star Linzi Hateley lives the dream in Blood Brothers

West End actress Linzi Hateley will play her dream role in a production of Blood Brothers which will tour to Derbyshire this autumn.

She has been cast as poverty-sticken Mrs Johnstone who is forced to give up one of her twin boys to give him a better life.

Limzi said: “Mrs Johnstone is an iconic role that I’ve always secretly dreamed of playing. I’m thrilled to finally get the chance to fulfil a dream - and to perform it to audiences right across our country.”

Produced by Bill Kenwright, the musical will be at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel from November 13 to 17.

A performer in countless West End productions, Linzi was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, where she played the Narrator alongside Jason Donovan.

Her latest West End appearance was playing Donna in Mamma Mia. Previous roles include Éponine in Les Misérables, Roxie Hart in Chicago, Rizzo in Grease and Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins. She also starred as Helen in the National Theatre’s revival of London Road.

At just 17 she was cast in Carrie - The Musical, a role which would take her to Broadway.

Tickets for Blood Brothers in Chesterfield are priced from £31.70. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.