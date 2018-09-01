Wild party with The Crown star Vanessa Kirby

BAFTA winner Vanessa Kirby from television’s The Crown stars in a new version of August Strindberg’s play Miss Julie which will be screened to Derbyshire cinemas.

She plays a wild and newly single woman who throws a late-night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

Vanessa stars opposite Eric Kofi Abrefa (The Amen Corner) in this new production, directed by Carrie Cracknell (NT Live: The Deep Blue Sea) and broadcast live from the National Theatre.

You can catch it on September 6 at Derby Odeon; QUAD, Derby; Showroom Cinema de Lux, Derby; Chesterfield Cineworld; Buxton Opera House and George Hotel, Tideswell on September 6.

The production will be shown at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on September 23.

For more details, visit www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk