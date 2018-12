We wish you a very heavy Christmas - that’s the message from rock and metal bands who are tuning up for a headbanging ball.

Power trio Witch Tripper, Lycan, MOLLYANNA, Ben Miles Rocks, Thrashsquatch, Steal The City and W.O.R.M. will be playing at The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield, on December 21.

Dust off your crazy Christmas jumpers and prepare to party. Doors open at 6pm and the fun goes on until late.