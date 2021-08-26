10 things for families to do in Derbyshire over August bank holiday weekend 2021

1. Crich Tramway Village

Enjoy the sounds of the Fifties and Sixties with vintage swing band Kals Kats (pictured), vocalist Lula May, The Moonshiners and singer Johnny Victory on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29. Vintage trams will run from 10am to 5pm. A teddy bear's picnic will be held on bank holiday Monday, 10am to 5pm, with a badge for the first 500 children to bring a teddy. Chldren's entertainer Amy Zing and live music from Pigeon Pie will add to Monday afternoon's fun.

Photo: Submitted