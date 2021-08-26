10 things for families to do in Derbyshire over August bank holiday weekend 2021

Make the most of the final days before schools return and the last long weekend until Christmas by taking your loved ones out for a day to explore what’s on offer in our wonderful county.
1. Crich Tramway Village
Enjoy the sounds of the Fifties and Sixties with vintage swing band Kals Kats (pictured), vocalist Lula May, The Moonshiners and singer Johnny Victory on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29. Vintage trams will run from 10am to 5pm. A teddy bear's picnic will be held on bank holiday Monday, 10am to 5pm, with a badge for the first 500 children to bring a teddy. Chldren's entertainer Amy Zing and live music from Pigeon Pie will add to Monday afternoon's fun.
2. New Square, Chesterfield
Try your hand at juggling, diabolo, plate spinning and flower sticks when Greentop Circus Centre holds drop-in workshops in Chesterfield town centre on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, from 10am to 2pm,
3. Birchall Estate, Chesterfield
Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Green Arrow by testing out your archery skills in the woods between Chesterfield and Dronfield. Iron Age Archery is running one-hour sessions for adults and children between Saturday, August 28 and Monday, August 30. Enjoy a stroll through nature and take part in games with a twist. To book, email: [email protected], go to the Facebook page: @ IronAgeArchery or Instagram: ironagearchery.
4. Bolsover Castle
Experience the exhilarating spectacle of speed and skill as legendary knights compete for honour and glory in the Grand Medieval Joust at Bolsover Castle from August 28 to 30. Listen to merry music, join in with the jester’s jokes and learn about cookery and crafts from centuries ago in the medieval encampment. Go to www.english.heritage.org.uk Adults £13.90 (with donation) Child (5-17) £8.40 (with donation) Family (2 adults, 3 children) £36.20 (with donation)
